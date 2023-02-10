EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Philadelphia
|34
|19
|.642
|4
|Brooklyn
|33
|22
|.600
|6
|New York
|30
|26
|.536
|9½
|Toronto
|26
|30
|.464
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|28
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|25
|29
|.463
|4½
|Orlando
|23
|33
|.411
|7½
|Charlotte
|15
|41
|.268
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|22
|.614
|4
|Chicago
|26
|29
|.473
|12
|Indiana
|25
|31
|.446
|13½
|Detroit
|14
|42
|.250
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Dallas
|30
|26
|.536
|4
|New Orleans
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|San Antonio
|14
|41
|.255
|19½
|Houston
|13
|42
|.236
|20½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|18
|.679
|—
|Minnesota
|30
|28
|.517
|9
|Portland
|27
|28
|.491
|10½
|Utah
|27
|29
|.482
|11
|Oklahoma City
|26
|28
|.481
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|27
|.534
|2
|Phoenix
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Golden State
|28
|27
|.509
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|31
|.446
|7
___
Thursday's Games
Orlando 115, Denver 104
Atlanta 116, Phoenix 107
Brooklyn 116, Chicago 105
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
Friday's Games
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Boston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.