EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3916.709
Philadelphia3419.6424
Brooklyn3322.6006
New York3026.536
Toronto2630.46413½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3025.545
Atlanta2828.500
Washington2529.463
Orlando2333.411
Charlotte1541.26815½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3817.691
Cleveland3522.6144
Chicago2629.47312
Indiana2531.44613½
Detroit1442.25024½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3321.611
Dallas3026.5364
New Orleans2927.5185
San Antonio1441.25519½
Houston1342.23620½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3818.679
Minnesota3028.5179
Portland2728.49110½
Utah2729.48211
Oklahoma City2628.48111

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3123.574
L.A. Clippers3127.5342
Phoenix3027.526
Golden State2827.509
L.A. Lakers2531.4467

___

Thursday's Games

Orlando 115, Denver 104

Atlanta 116, Phoenix 107

Brooklyn 116, Chicago 105

Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106

Friday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m.

