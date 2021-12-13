EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Boston
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Toronto
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|New York
|12
|15
|.444
|7
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Washington
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Charlotte
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Atlanta
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|5
|23
|.179
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Cleveland
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Indiana
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Detroit
|4
|22
|.154
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Dallas
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|San Antonio
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Houston
|8
|18
|.308
|7½
|New Orleans
|8
|21
|.276
|9
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Denver
|13
|13
|.500
|6
|Minnesota
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Portland
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|18
|.308
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Golden State
|21
|5
|.808
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|15
|12
|.556
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|13
|.536
|7½
|Sacramento
|11
|16
|.407
|11
___
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 112, New York 97
Brooklyn 116, Detroit 104
Dallas 103, Oklahoma City 84
San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97
Minnesota 116, Portland 111
L.A. Lakers 106, Orlando 94
Monday's Games
Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto,6 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio,7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
