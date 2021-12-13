EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn198.704
Philadelphia1512.5564
Boston1314.4816
Toronto1214.462
New York1215.4447

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1611.593
Washington1512.5561
Charlotte1513.536
Atlanta1313.500
Orlando523.17911½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee1810.643
Chicago1710.630½
Cleveland1612.5712
Indiana1216.4296
Detroit422.15413

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1611.593
Dallas1313.500
San Antonio1016.385
Houston818.308
New Orleans821.2769

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah197.731
Denver1313.5006
Minnesota1215.444
Portland1116.407
Oklahoma City818.30811

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix214.840
Golden State215.808½
L.A. Clippers1512.5567
L.A. Lakers1513.536
Sacramento1116.40711

___

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 112, New York 97

Brooklyn 116, Detroit 104

Dallas 103, Oklahoma City 84

San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97

Minnesota 116, Portland 111

L.A. Lakers 106, Orlando 94

Monday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto,6 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio,7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

