EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|40
|15
|.727
|—
|Boston
|37
|16
|.698
|2
|Philadelphia
|34
|21
|.618
|6
|Brooklyn
|25
|28
|.472
|14
|New York
|17
|38
|.309
|23
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Orlando
|24
|31
|.436
|11½
|Washington
|20
|33
|.377
|14½
|Charlotte
|18
|36
|.333
|17
|Atlanta
|15
|41
|.268
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|8
|.852
|—
|Indiana
|32
|23
|.582
|14½
|Chicago
|19
|36
|.345
|27½
|Detroit
|19
|38
|.333
|28½
|Cleveland
|14
|40
|.259
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Dallas
|33
|22
|.600
|1½
|Memphis
|28
|26
|.519
|6
|San Antonio
|23
|31
|.426
|11
|New Orleans
|23
|31
|.426
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Utah
|36
|18
|.667
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|32
|22
|.593
|5½
|Portland
|25
|31
|.446
|13½
|Minnesota
|16
|37
|.302
|21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|41
|12
|.774
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|17
|.685
|4½
|Phoenix
|22
|33
|.400
|20
|Sacramento
|21
|33
|.389
|20½
|Golden State
|12
|43
|.218
|30
___
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105
Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT
Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91
Washington 114, New York 96
Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111
Memphis 111, Portland 104
Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108
Dallas 130, Sacramento 111
Phoenix 112, Golden State 106
Utah 116, Miami 101
L.A. Lakers 120, Denver 116, OT
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
2020 All-Star Game
Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 7 p.m., Chicago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.