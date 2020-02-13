EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4015.727
Boston3716.6982
Philadelphia3421.6186
Brooklyn2528.47214
New York1738.30923

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3519.648
Orlando2431.43611½
Washington2033.37714½
Charlotte1836.33317
Atlanta1541.26821

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee468.852
Indiana3223.58214½
Chicago1936.34527½
Detroit1938.33328½
Cleveland1440.25932

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3420.630
Dallas3322.600
Memphis2826.5196
San Antonio2331.42611
New Orleans2331.42611

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3817.691
Utah3618.667
Oklahoma City3222.593
Portland2531.44613½
Minnesota1637.30221

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4112.774
L.A. Clippers3717.685
Phoenix2233.40020
Sacramento2133.38920½
Golden State1243.21830

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105

Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT

Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91

Washington 114, New York 96

Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111

Memphis 111, Portland 104

Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108

Dallas 130, Sacramento 111

Phoenix 112, Golden State 106

Utah 116, Miami 101

L.A. Lakers 120, Denver 116, OT

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 7 p.m., Chicago

