EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston101.000
Toronto101.000
New York01.0001
Philadelphia02.000
Brooklyn01.0001

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Washington101.000
Charlotte101.000
Atlanta101.000
Orlando01.0001
Miami01.0001

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago101.000
Detroit101.000
Milwaukee101.000
Cleveland01.0001
Indiana01.0001

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans101.000
Memphis101.000
Dallas01.0001
Houston01.0001
San Antonio01.0001

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah101.000
Minnesota101.000
Portland101.000
Oklahoma City01.0001
Denver01.0001

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State101.000
L.A. Clippers101.000
Phoenix101.000
Sacramento01.0001
L.A. Lakers02.000

___

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88

L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97

Friday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

