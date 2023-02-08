EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3816.704
Philadelphia3418.6543
Brooklyn3222.5936
New York3026.5369
Toronto2530.45513½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2925.537
Atlanta2728.491
Washington2429.453
Orlando2233.400
Charlotte1540.27314½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3717.685
Cleveland3422.6074
Chicago2628.48111
Indiana2530.45512½
Detroit1441.25523½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3321.611
Dallas2926.527
New Orleans2927.5185
San Antonio1440.25919
Houston1341.24120

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3817.691
Minnesota2928.50910
Utah2728.49111
Oklahoma City2628.48111½
Portland2628.48111½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3023.566
L.A. Clippers3126.5441
Phoenix3026.536
Golden State2826.519
L.A. Lakers2530.4556

___

Tuesday's Games

New York 102, Orlando 98

New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107

Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112

Memphis 104, Chicago 89

Denver 146, Minnesota 112

Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video