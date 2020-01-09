EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee336.846
Miami2710.7305
Boston2511.694
Toronto2513.658
Philadelphia2514.6418
Indiana2315.605
Orlando1820.47414½
Brooklyn1620.44415½
Charlotte1525.37518½
Detroit1425.35919
Chicago1325.34219½
Washington1225.32420
Cleveland1127.28921½
New York1028.26322½
Atlanta830.21124½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers307.811
Denver2611.7034
Houston2511.694
L.A. Clippers2612.684
Utah2512.6765
Dallas2314.6227
Oklahoma City2116.5689
San Antonio1620.44413½
Memphis1622.42114½
Portland1623.41015
Minnesota1522.40515
Sacramento1523.39515½
Phoenix1423.37816
New Orleans1325.34217½
Golden State930.23122

___

Wednesday's Games

Miami 122, Indiana 108

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Denver 107, Dallas 106

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

Utah 128, New York 104

Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 109, Boston 98

Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT

Minnesota 116, Portland 102

Houston at Oklahoma City, late

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 6:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Houston, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto,5  p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.

