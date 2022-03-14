EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Boston
|41
|28
|.594
|1½
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|4½
|Brooklyn
|35
|33
|.515
|7
|New York
|28
|40
|.412
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|34
|.493
|11
|Charlotte
|33
|35
|.485
|11½
|Washington
|29
|37
|.439
|14½
|Orlando
|18
|51
|.261
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Chicago
|41
|26
|.612
|½
|Cleveland
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Indiana
|23
|46
|.333
|19½
|Detroit
|18
|50
|.265
|24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|42
|26
|.618
|4½
|New Orleans
|28
|40
|.412
|18½
|San Antonio
|26
|42
|.382
|20½
|Houston
|17
|51
|.250
|29½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Denver
|40
|28
|.588
|2½
|Minnesota
|39
|30
|.565
|4
|Portland
|26
|40
|.394
|15½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|47
|.299
|22
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|54
|14
|.794
|—
|Golden State
|46
|22
|.676
|8
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|34
|.514
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|38
|.433
|24½
|Sacramento
|24
|45
|.348
|30½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 110, New York 107
L.A. Clippers 106, Detroit 102
Dallas 95, Boston 92
Philadelphia 116, Orlando 114, OT
New Orleans 130, Houston 105
Atlanta 131, Indiana 128
Memphis 125, Oklahoma City 118
Phoenix 140, L.A. Lakers 111
Monday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
