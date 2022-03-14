EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4125.621
Boston4128.594
Toronto3730.552
Brooklyn3533.5157
New York2840.41214

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4524.652
Atlanta3334.49311
Charlotte3335.48511½
Washington2937.43914½
Orlando1851.26127

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4226.618
Chicago4126.612½
Cleveland3829.567
Indiana2346.33319½
Detroit1850.26524

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4722.681
Dallas4226.618
New Orleans2840.41218½
San Antonio2642.38220½
Houston1751.25029½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4225.627
Denver4028.588
Minnesota3930.5654
Portland2640.39415½
Oklahoma City2047.29922

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5414.794
Golden State4622.6768
L.A. Clippers3634.51419
L.A. Lakers2938.43324½
Sacramento2445.34830½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 110, New York 107

L.A. Clippers 106, Detroit 102

Dallas 95, Boston 92

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 114, OT

New Orleans 130, Houston 105

Atlanta 131, Indiana 128

Memphis 125, Oklahoma City 118

Phoenix 140, L.A. Lakers 111

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

