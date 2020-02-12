EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4014.741
Boston3716.698
Philadelphia3421.618
Brooklyn2428.46215
New York1737.31523

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3518.660
Orlando2331.42612½
Washington1933.36515½
Charlotte1736.32118
Atlanta1540.27321

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee467.868
Indiana3123.57415½
Chicago1936.34528
Detroit1937.33928½
Cleveland1340.24533

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3420.630
Dallas3222.5932
Memphis2726.509
San Antonio2331.42611
New Orleans2331.42611

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3816.704
Utah3518.660
Oklahoma City3222.5936
Portland2530.45513½
Minnesota1636.30821

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4012.769
L.A. Clippers3717.6854
Sacramento2132.39619½
Phoenix2133.38920
Golden State1242.22229

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Houston 116, Boston 105

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago, IL

