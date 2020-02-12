EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|40
|14
|.741
|—
|Boston
|37
|16
|.698
|2½
|Philadelphia
|34
|21
|.618
|6½
|Brooklyn
|24
|28
|.462
|15
|New York
|17
|37
|.315
|23
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Orlando
|23
|31
|.426
|12½
|Washington
|19
|33
|.365
|15½
|Charlotte
|17
|36
|.321
|18
|Atlanta
|15
|40
|.273
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|7
|.868
|—
|Indiana
|31
|23
|.574
|15½
|Chicago
|19
|36
|.345
|28
|Detroit
|19
|37
|.339
|28½
|Cleveland
|13
|40
|.245
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Dallas
|32
|22
|.593
|2
|Memphis
|27
|26
|.509
|6½
|San Antonio
|23
|31
|.426
|11
|New Orleans
|23
|31
|.426
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Utah
|35
|18
|.660
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|32
|22
|.593
|6
|Portland
|25
|30
|.455
|13½
|Minnesota
|16
|36
|.308
|21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|40
|12
|.769
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|17
|.685
|4
|Sacramento
|21
|32
|.396
|19½
|Phoenix
|21
|33
|.389
|20
|Golden State
|12
|42
|.222
|29
___
Tuesday's Games
Washington 126, Chicago 114
Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138, Portland 117
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Houston 116, Boston 105
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago, IL
