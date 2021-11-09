EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Brooklyn
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Boston
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Orlando
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Milwaukee
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Detroit
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|San Antonio
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Houston
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|New Orleans
|1
|10
|.091
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Denver
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Portland
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Phoenix
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Sacramento
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
___
Monday's Games
New York 103, Philadelphia 96
Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95
Dallas 108, New Orleans 92
Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT
Denver 113, Miami 96
Phoenix 109, Sacramento 104
Golden State 127, Atlanta 113
L.A. Lakers 126, Charlotte 123, OT
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
