EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia83.727
Brooklyn74.6361
New York74.6361
Toronto65.5452
Boston46.400

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami73.700
Washington73.700
Charlotte57.4173
Atlanta47.364
Orlando38.273

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago73.700
Cleveland74.636½
Milwaukee46.4003
Indiana47.364
Detroit18.111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas73.700
Memphis64.6001
San Antonio37.3004
Houston19.1006
New Orleans110.091

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah73.700
Denver64.6001
Portland55.5002
Oklahoma City36.333
Minnesota36.333

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State91.900
Phoenix63.667
L.A. Clippers54.556
L.A. Lakers65.545
Sacramento56.455

___

Monday's Games

New York 103, Philadelphia 96

Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95

Dallas 108, New Orleans 92

Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT

Denver 113, Miami 96

Phoenix 109, Sacramento 104

Golden State 127, Atlanta 113

L.A. Lakers 126, Charlotte 123, OT

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

