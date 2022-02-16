EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3423.596
Boston3425.5761
Toronto3125.554
Brooklyn3027.5264
New York2533.431

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3721.638
Charlotte2930.492
Atlanta2730.474
Washington2630.46410
Orlando1346.22024½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3721.638
Milwaukee3623.610
Cleveland3523.6032
Indiana1940.32218½
Detroit1245.21124½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4118.695
Dallas3424.586
New Orleans2335.39717½
San Antonio2236.37918½
Houston1541.26824½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3621.632
Denver3225.5614
Minnesota3127.534
Portland2434.41412½
Oklahoma City1839.31618

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4710.825
Golden State4216.724
L.A. Clippers2931.48319½
L.A. Lakers2631.45621
Sacramento2237.37326

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116

Boston 135, Philadelphia 87

Dallas 107, Miami 99

Memphis 121, New Orleans 109

Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT

Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96

Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn,6:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers,9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1

Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2

Team Barry vs Team Payton, 8:30 p.m., Cleveland

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

