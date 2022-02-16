EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Boston
|34
|25
|.576
|1
|Toronto
|31
|25
|.554
|2½
|Brooklyn
|30
|27
|.526
|4
|New York
|25
|33
|.431
|9½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Charlotte
|29
|30
|.492
|8½
|Atlanta
|27
|30
|.474
|9½
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|10
|Orlando
|13
|46
|.220
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Milwaukee
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2
|Indiana
|19
|40
|.322
|18½
|Detroit
|12
|45
|.211
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Dallas
|34
|24
|.586
|6½
|New Orleans
|23
|35
|.397
|17½
|San Antonio
|22
|36
|.379
|18½
|Houston
|15
|41
|.268
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Denver
|32
|25
|.561
|4
|Minnesota
|31
|27
|.534
|5½
|Portland
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|39
|.316
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|47
|10
|.825
|—
|Golden State
|42
|16
|.724
|5½
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|31
|.483
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|31
|.456
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|37
|.373
|26
___
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116
Boston 135, Philadelphia 87
Dallas 107, Miami 99
Memphis 121, New Orleans 109
Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT
Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96
Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn,6:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers,9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1
Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2
Team Barry vs Team Payton, 8:30 p.m., Cleveland
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.