EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Orlando
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Oklahoma City
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
___
Tuesday's Games
New York 112, Philadelphia 99
Golden State 106, Oklahoma City 98
Dallas 116, Houston 106
L.A. Lakers 125, San Antonio 121, OT
Utah 122, Denver 110
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston,5:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee,6 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Orlando at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn,5:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
