EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4126.612
Boston4128.5941
Toronto3830.559
Brooklyn3533.515
New York2840.41213½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4524.652
Atlanta3434.50010½
Charlotte3435.49311
Washington2938.43315
Orlando1851.26127

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4326.623
Chicago4127.603
Cleveland3929.574
Indiana2346.33320
Detroit1850.26524½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4722.681
Dallas4226.618
New Orleans2840.41218½
San Antonio2643.37721
Houston1751.25029½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4226.618
Denver4128.594
Minnesota4030.5713
Portland2641.38815½
Oklahoma City2048.29422

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5414.794
Golden State4722.681
L.A. Clippers3635.50719½
L.A. Lakers2939.42625
Sacramento2545.35730

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 120, L.A. Clippers 111, OT

Denver 114, Philadelphia 110

Atlanta 122, Portland 113

Charlotte 134, Oklahoma City 116

Minnesota 149, San Antonio 139

Golden State 126, Washington 112

Sacramento 112, Chicago 103

Milwaukee 117, Utah 111

Toronto 114, L.A. Lakers 103

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

