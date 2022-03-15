EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Boston
|41
|28
|.594
|1
|Toronto
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|Brooklyn
|35
|33
|.515
|6½
|New York
|28
|40
|.412
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|34
|.500
|10½
|Charlotte
|34
|35
|.493
|11
|Washington
|29
|38
|.433
|15
|Orlando
|18
|51
|.261
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|41
|27
|.603
|1½
|Cleveland
|39
|29
|.574
|3½
|Indiana
|23
|46
|.333
|20
|Detroit
|18
|50
|.265
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Dallas
|42
|26
|.618
|4½
|New Orleans
|28
|40
|.412
|18½
|San Antonio
|26
|43
|.377
|21
|Houston
|17
|51
|.250
|29½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Denver
|41
|28
|.594
|1½
|Minnesota
|40
|30
|.571
|3
|Portland
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|48
|.294
|22
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|54
|14
|.794
|—
|Golden State
|47
|22
|.681
|7½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|35
|.507
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|39
|.426
|25
|Sacramento
|25
|45
|.357
|30
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday's Games
Cleveland 120, L.A. Clippers 111, OT
Denver 114, Philadelphia 110
Atlanta 122, Portland 113
Charlotte 134, Oklahoma City 116
Minnesota 149, San Antonio 139
Golden State 126, Washington 112
Sacramento 112, Chicago 103
Milwaukee 117, Utah 111
Toronto 114, L.A. Lakers 103
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
