EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn208.714
Philadelphia1513.5365
Boston1414.5006
Toronto1315.4647
New York1216.4298

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1612.571
Washington1513.5361
Charlotte1514.517
Atlanta1314.481
Orlando523.17911

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago1710.630
Milwaukee1811.621
Cleveland1712.5861
Indiana1217.4146
Detroit422.15412½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1711.607
Dallas1413.519
San Antonio1016.3856
Houston918.333
New Orleans821.276

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah197.731
Denver1413.519
Minnesota1215.444
Portland1117.3939
Oklahoma City818.30811

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State235.821
Phoenix225.815½
L.A. Clippers1612.5717
L.A. Lakers1513.5368
Sacramento1117.39312

___

Tuesday's Games

Golden State 105, New York 96

Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129, OT

Phoenix 111, Portland 107, OT

Detroit at Chicago, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Houston,78 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Orlando,6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah,89 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 11 a.m.

New York at Boston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

