EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|13
|.536
|5
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|7
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Washington
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Charlotte
|15
|14
|.517
|1½
|Atlanta
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Orlando
|5
|23
|.179
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Milwaukee
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Cleveland
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|Indiana
|12
|17
|.414
|6
|Detroit
|4
|22
|.154
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Dallas
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|San Antonio
|10
|16
|.385
|6
|Houston
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|New Orleans
|8
|21
|.276
|9½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Denver
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Minnesota
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Portland
|11
|17
|.393
|9
|Oklahoma City
|8
|18
|.308
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Phoenix
|22
|5
|.815
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|12
|.571
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|Sacramento
|11
|17
|.393
|12
___
Tuesday's Games
Golden State 105, New York 96
Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129, OT
Phoenix 111, Portland 107, OT
Detroit at Chicago, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, ppd
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Houston,78 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami at Orlando,6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah,89 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Detroit, 11 a.m.
New York at Boston, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
