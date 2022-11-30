EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Philadelphia
|12
|9
|.571
|5
|Toronto
|11
|9
|.550
|5½
|Brooklyn
|11
|11
|.500
|6½
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|7
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Miami
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Charlotte
|6
|15
|.286
|5
|Orlando
|5
|16
|.238
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Cleveland
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Indiana
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Chicago
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|Detroit
|5
|18
|.217
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Memphis
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Dallas
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|San Antonio
|6
|15
|.286
|6½
|Houston
|5
|15
|.250
|7
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Portland
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Utah
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Minnesota
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Sacramento
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Golden State
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
___
Tuesday's Games
New York 140, Detroit 110
Dallas 116, Golden State 113
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at New York, 11:30 a.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
