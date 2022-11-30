EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston174.810
Philadelphia129.5715
Toronto119.550
Brooklyn1111.500
New York1011.4767

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Washington1110.524
Atlanta1110.524
Miami1011.4761
Charlotte615.2865
Orlando516.2386

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee145.737
Cleveland138.6192
Indiana128.600
Chicago911.450
Detroit518.21711

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans128.600
Memphis128.600
Dallas1010.5002
San Antonio615.286
Houston515.2507

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver137.650
Portland1110.524
Utah1211.522
Minnesota1011.476
Oklahoma City813.381

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix146.700
L.A. Clippers139.5912
Sacramento109.526
Golden State1111.5004
L.A. Lakers712.368

___

Tuesday's Games

New York 140, Detroit 110

Dallas 116, Golden State 113

L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at New York, 11:30 a.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

