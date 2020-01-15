EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 WLPctGB
Boston2711.711
Toronto2514.641
Philadelphia2516.610
Brooklyn1821.462
New York1130.26817½

Southeast Division 

 WLPctGB
Miami2712.692
Orlando1921.475
Charlotte1528.34914
Washington1326.33314
Atlanta932.22019

Central Division 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee366.857
Indiana2515.62510
Chicago1427.34121½
Detroit1427.34121½
Cleveland1229.29323½

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Southwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Houston2613.667
Dallas2515.625
Memphis1922.4638
San Antonio1721.447
New Orleans1526.36612

Northwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Utah2812.700
Denver2712.692½
Oklahoma City2317.5755
Portland1724.41511½
Minnesota1524.38512½

Pacific Division 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers337.825
L.A. Clippers2813.683
Phoenix1624.40017
Sacramento1525.37518
Golden State933.21425

___

Tuesday's Games 

Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110

Utah 118, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121, Houston 110

Milwaukee 128, New York 102

L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103

Dallas 124, Golden State 97

Wednesday's Games 

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio,7:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Tags