EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Toronto
|25
|14
|.641
|2½
|Philadelphia
|25
|16
|.610
|3½
|Brooklyn
|18
|21
|.462
|9½
|New York
|11
|30
|.268
|17½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Orlando
|19
|21
|.475
|8½
|Charlotte
|15
|28
|.349
|14
|Washington
|13
|26
|.333
|14
|Atlanta
|9
|32
|.220
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|6
|.857
|—
|Indiana
|25
|15
|.625
|10
|Chicago
|14
|27
|.341
|21½
|Detroit
|14
|27
|.341
|21½
|Cleveland
|12
|29
|.293
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|25
|15
|.625
|1½
|Memphis
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|San Antonio
|17
|21
|.447
|8½
|New Orleans
|15
|26
|.366
|12
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Denver
|27
|12
|.692
|½
|Oklahoma City
|23
|17
|.575
|5
|Portland
|17
|24
|.415
|11½
|Minnesota
|15
|24
|.385
|12½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|7
|.825
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|13
|.683
|5½
|Phoenix
|16
|24
|.400
|17
|Sacramento
|15
|25
|.375
|18
|Golden State
|9
|33
|.214
|25
___
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110
Utah 118, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121, Houston 110
Milwaukee 128, New York 102
L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103
Dallas 124, Golden State 97
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio,7:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
