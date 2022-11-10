EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston83.727
Toronto75.583
New York56.4553
Philadelphia56.4553
Brooklyn57.417

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta74.636
Washington56.4552
Miami47.3643
Orlando39.250
Charlotte39.250

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee101.909
Cleveland83.7272
Chicago67.4625
Indiana56.4555
Detroit39.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis84.667
Dallas64.6001
New Orleans65.545
San Antonio57.4173
Houston210.1676

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah103.769
Portland83.7271
Denver83.7271
Minnesota57.417
Oklahoma City47.3645

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix83.727
L.A. Clippers75.583
Sacramento46.400
Golden State47.3644
L.A. Lakers29.1826

___

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 94, Dallas 87

Portland 105, Charlotte 95

Denver 122, Indiana 119

Utah 125, Atlanta 119

Brooklyn 112, New York 85

Boston 128, Detroit 112

Toronto 116, Houston 109

Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117

New Orleans 115, Chicago 111

Memphis 124, San Antonio 122, OT

Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132, 2OT

L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101

Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at New York, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

