EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Toronto
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|New York
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Orlando
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|Charlotte
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Detroit
|3
|9
|.250
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|New Orleans
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|San Antonio
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Houston
|2
|10
|.167
|6
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Portland
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Denver
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|7
|.364
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Sacramento
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Golden State
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|9
|.182
|6
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 94, Dallas 87
Portland 105, Charlotte 95
Denver 122, Indiana 119
Utah 125, Atlanta 119
Brooklyn 112, New York 85
Boston 128, Detroit 112
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122, OT
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132, 2OT
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Denver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at New York, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Utah at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
