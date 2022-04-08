EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
x-Boston5031.617
x-Philadelphia4931.613½
x-Toronto4733.588
Brooklyn4238.525
New York3545.43814½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
z-Miami5228.650
Atlanta4238.52510
Charlotte4139.51311
Washington3545.43817
Orlando2160.25931½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee5030.625
x-Chicago4535.5635
Cleveland4337.5387
Indiana2555.31325
Detroit2357.28827

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5525.688
x-Dallas5030.6255
New Orleans3644.45019
San Antonio3446.42521
Houston2060.25035

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
x-Utah4832.600
Denver4833.593½
Minnesota4635.568
Portland2753.33821
Oklahoma City2456.30024

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6317.788
x-Golden State5129.63812
L.A. Clippers4040.50023
L.A. Lakers3149.38832
Sacramento2951.36334

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 128, Orlando 101

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114

Milwaukee 127, Boston 121

New Orleans 127, Portland 94

Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121

Denver 122, Memphis 109

Golden State 128, L.A. Lakers 112

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 230 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

