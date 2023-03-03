EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|45
|18
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|40
|22
|.645
|4½
|New York
|37
|27
|.578
|8½
|Brooklyn
|34
|28
|.548
|10½
|Toronto
|31
|33
|.484
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|31
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|30
|32
|.484
|2½
|Orlando
|26
|37
|.413
|7
|Charlotte
|20
|44
|.313
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|17
|.726
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|26
|.600
|7½
|Chicago
|29
|34
|.460
|16½
|Indiana
|28
|36
|.438
|18
|Detroit
|15
|48
|.238
|30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Dallas
|33
|31
|.516
|6½
|New Orleans
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|San Antonio
|16
|47
|.254
|23
|Houston
|13
|49
|.210
|25½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Minnesota
|32
|32
|.500
|12½
|Utah
|31
|32
|.492
|13
|Portland
|29
|33
|.468
|14½
|Oklahoma City
|28
|34
|.452
|15½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Phoenix
|34
|29
|.540
|3
|Golden State
|33
|30
|.524
|4
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|32
|.508
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|33
|.476
|7
Thursday's Games
Washington 119, Toronto 108
Dallas 133, Philadelphia 126
San Antonio 110, Indiana 99
Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 91
Friday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 6 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
