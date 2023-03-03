EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4518.714
Philadelphia4022.645
New York3727.578
Brooklyn3428.54810½
Toronto3133.48414½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3330.524
Atlanta3131.500
Washington3032.484
Orlando2637.4137
Charlotte2044.31313½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4517.726
Cleveland3926.600
Chicago2934.46016½
Indiana2836.43818
Detroit1548.23830½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3823.623
Dallas3331.516
New Orleans3132.4928
San Antonio1647.25423
Houston1349.21025½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4419.698
Minnesota3232.50012½
Utah3132.49213
Portland2933.46814½
Oklahoma City2834.45215½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3625.590
Phoenix3429.5403
Golden State3330.5244
L.A. Clippers3332.5085
L.A. Lakers3033.4767

Thursday's Games

Washington 119, Toronto 108

Dallas 133, Philadelphia 126

San Antonio 110, Indiana 99

Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 91

Friday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

