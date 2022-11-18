EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Toronto
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Brooklyn
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Orlando
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|Charlotte
|4
|12
|.250
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Indiana
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Detroit
|3
|13
|.188
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Dallas
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|San Antonio
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
|Houston
|3
|12
|.200
|6
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Denver
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Utah
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Oklahoma City
|7
|8
|.467
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Sacramento
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Golden State
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
___
Thursday's Games
Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112
Brooklyn 109, Portland 107
L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91
Friday's Games
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
