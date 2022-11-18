EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston123.800
Toronto97.563
New York87.5334
Philadelphia77.500
Brooklyn79.438

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta96.600
Washington87.5331
Miami78.4672
Orlando411.2675
Charlotte412.250

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee113.786
Cleveland86.5713
Indiana76.538
Chicago69.400
Detroit313.1889

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans96.600
Memphis96.600
Dallas86.571½
San Antonio610.375
Houston312.2006

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Portland105.667
Denver95.643½
Utah106.625½
Minnesota78.4673
Oklahoma City78.4673

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix95.643
Sacramento86.5711
L.A. Clippers97.5631
Golden State69.400
L.A. Lakers310.231

___

Thursday's Games

Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112

Brooklyn 109, Portland 107

L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91

Friday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video