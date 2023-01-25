EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3514.714
Philadelphia3016.652
Brooklyn2917.630
New York2623.5319
Toronto2127.43813½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2722.551
Atlanta2424.500
Washington2126.4475
Orlando1829.3838
Charlotte1336.26514

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3017.638
Cleveland2920.5922
Indiana2425.4907
Chicago2225.4688
Detroit1237.24519

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3116.660
New Orleans2622.542
Dallas2524.5107
San Antonio1433.29817
Houston1136.23420

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3414.708
Utah2525.50010
Minnesota2425.49010½
Oklahoma City2324.48910½
Portland2225.46811½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2719.587
L.A. Clippers2624.5203
Phoenix2524.510
Golden State2324.489
L.A. Lakers2226.4586

___

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 116, Chicago 110

New York 105, Cleveland 103

Miami 98, Boston 95

Denver 99, New Orleans 98

Washington 127, Dallas 126

Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97

L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.

