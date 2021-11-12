EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Toronto
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Boston
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Miami
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Orlando
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Milwaukee
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Detroit
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Houston
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|New Orleans
|1
|11
|.083
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Denver
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Portland
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|.300
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Phoenix
|7
|3
|.700
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Sacramento
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
___
Thursday's Games
Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109
Indiana 111, Utah 100
L.A. Clippers 112, Miami 109
Friday's Games
Charlotte 104, New York 96
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami at Utah, 4 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 65p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 6 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 7 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 19p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
