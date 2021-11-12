EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn84.667
Philadelphia85.615½
Toronto76.538
New York76.538
Boston56.455

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Washington83.727
Miami75.583
Charlotte77.500
Atlanta48.333
Orlando39.250

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago83.727
Cleveland75.583
Milwaukee66.500
Indiana58.3854
Detroit28.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas74.636
Memphis65.5451
San Antonio47.3643
Houston110.0916
New Orleans111.083

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah84.667
Denver74.636½
Portland57.4173
Oklahoma City46.4003
Minnesota37.3004

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State101.909
Phoenix73.700
L.A. Clippers74.6363
L.A. Lakers75.583
Sacramento57.417

___

Thursday's Games

Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109

Indiana 111, Utah 100

L.A. Clippers 112, Miami 109

Friday's Games

Charlotte 104, New York 96

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Utah, 4 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 65p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 6 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 7 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 19p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video