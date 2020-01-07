EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Toronto
|24
|12
|.667
|2
|Philadelphia
|24
|14
|.632
|3
|Brooklyn
|16
|19
|.457
|9½
|New York
|10
|26
|.278
|16
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Orlando
|17
|20
|.459
|9½
|Charlotte
|15
|24
|.385
|12½
|Washington
|12
|24
|.333
|14
|Atlanta
|8
|29
|.216
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|6
|.842
|—
|Indiana
|23
|14
|.622
|8½
|Chicago
|13
|24
|.351
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|24
|.351
|18½
|Cleveland
|10
|26
|.278
|21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Dallas
|23
|13
|.639
|1½
|San Antonio
|15
|20
|.429
|9
|Memphis
|15
|22
|.405
|10
|New Orleans
|12
|25
|.324
|13
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Utah
|24
|12
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|20
|16
|.556
|5
|Portland
|15
|22
|.405
|10½
|Minnesota
|14
|21
|.400
|10½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|7
|.806
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|12
|.684
|4
|Phoenix
|14
|22
|.389
|15
|Sacramento
|14
|23
|.378
|15½
|Golden State
|9
|29
|.237
|21
___
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132
Miami 122, Portland 111
Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103
Memphis 121, Phoenix 114
L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99
Monday's Games
Washington 99, Boston 94
Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89
Indiana 115, Charlotte 104
Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113
Denver 123, Atlanta 115
Utah 128, New Orleans 126
Dallas 118, Chicago 110
San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104
Sacramento 111, Golden State 98
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City,8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.