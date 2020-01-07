EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 WLPctGB
Boston259.735
Toronto2412.6672
Philadelphia2414.6323
Brooklyn1619.457
New York1026.27816

Southeast Division 

 WLPctGB
Miami2610.722
Orlando1720.459
Charlotte1524.38512½
Washington1224.33314
Atlanta829.21618½

Central Division 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee326.842
Indiana2314.622
Chicago1324.35118½
Detroit1324.35118½
Cleveland1026.27821

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Southwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Houston2411.686
Dallas2313.639
San Antonio1520.4299
Memphis1522.40510
New Orleans1225.32413

Northwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Denver2511.694
Utah2412.6671
Oklahoma City2016.5565
Portland1522.40510½
Minnesota1421.40010½

Pacific Division 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers297.806
L.A. Clippers2612.6844
Phoenix1422.38915
Sacramento1423.37815½
Golden State929.23721

___

Sunday's Games 

L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132

Miami 122, Portland 111

Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103

Memphis 121, Phoenix 114

L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99

Monday's Games 

Washington 99, Boston 94

Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89

Indiana 115, Charlotte 104

Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113

Denver 123, Atlanta 115

Utah 128, New Orleans 126

Dallas 118, Chicago 110

San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104

Sacramento 111, Golden State 98

Tuesday's Games 

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City,8:30 p.m.

