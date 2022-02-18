EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|2
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Brooklyn
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|5½
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|25
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
___
Thursday's Games
Washington 117, Brooklyn 103
Miami 111, Charlotte 107, 2OT
Dallas 125, New Orleans 118
Philadelphia 123, Milwaukee 120
L.A. Clippers 142, Houston 111
Friday's Games
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1
Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2
Team Barry vs Team Payton,8:30 p.m., Cleveland
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
2022 All-Star Game
Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 7p.m., Cleveland
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
