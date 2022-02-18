EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3523.603
Boston3426.5672
Toronto3225.561
Brooklyn3128.525
New York2534.42410½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3821.644
Atlanta2830.483
Charlotte2931.483
Washington2731.46610½
Orlando1347.21725½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3821.644
Cleveland3523.603
Milwaukee3624.600
Indiana2040.33318½
Detroit1345.22424½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4119.683
Dallas3524.593
San Antonio2336.39017½
New Orleans2336.39017½
Houston1543.25925

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3622.621
Denver3325.5693
Minnesota3128.525
Portland2534.42411½
Oklahoma City1840.31018

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4810.828
Golden State4217.712
L.A. Clippers3031.49219½
L.A. Lakers2731.46621
Sacramento2238.36727

Thursday's Games

Washington 117, Brooklyn 103

Miami 111, Charlotte 107, 2OT

Dallas 125, New Orleans 118

Philadelphia 123, Milwaukee 120

L.A. Clippers 142, Houston 111

Friday's Games

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1

Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 8 p.m., Cleveland

2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2

Team Barry vs Team Payton,8:30 p.m., Cleveland

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 7p.m., Cleveland

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

