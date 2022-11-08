EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston73.700
Toronto65.545
New York55.5002
Philadelphia56.455
Brooklyn47.364

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta73.700
Washington56.455
Miami47.364
Charlotte38.273
Orlando29.182

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee91.900
Cleveland82.8001
Chicago66.5004
Indiana55.5004
Detroit38.273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas63.667
Memphis74.636
New Orleans55.500
San Antonio56.4552
Houston29.1825

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah93.750
Portland73.7001
Denver73.7001
Minnesota56.455
Oklahoma City46.4004

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix73.700
L.A. Clippers65.545
Golden State47.364
Sacramento36.333
L.A. Lakers28.2005

___

Monday's Games

Washington 108, Charlotte 100

Houston 134, Orlando 127

Detroit 112, Oklahoma City 103

Indiana 129, New Orleans 122

Philadelphia 100, Phoenix 88

Atlanta 117, Milwaukee 98

Portland 110, Miami 107

Chicago 111, Toronto 97

Boston 109, Memphis 106

New York 120, Minnesota 107

Denver 115, San Antonio 109

Dallas 96, Brooklyn 94

Golden State 116, Sacramento 113

Utah 139, L.A. Lakers 116

L.A. Clippers 119, Cleveland 117

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

