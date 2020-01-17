EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Toronto
|26
|14
|.650
|1
|Philadelphia
|26
|16
|.619
|2
|Brooklyn
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|New York
|11
|31
|.262
|17
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Orlando
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Charlotte
|15
|29
|.341
|15
|Washington
|13
|27
|.325
|15
|Atlanta
|9
|32
|.220
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|6
|.860
|—
|Indiana
|26
|15
|.634
|10
|Chicago
|15
|27
|.357
|21½
|Detroit
|15
|27
|.357
|21½
|Cleveland
|12
|29
|.293
|24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Dallas
|26
|15
|.634
|½
|Memphis
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|San Antonio
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
|New Orleans
|16
|26
|.381
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Utah
|28
|13
|.683
|1
|Oklahoma City
|23
|18
|.561
|6
|Portland
|18
|24
|.429
|11½
|Minnesota
|15
|25
|.375
|13½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|8
|.805
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|13
|.690
|4½
|Phoenix
|17
|24
|.415
|16
|Sacramento
|15
|26
|.366
|18
|Golden State
|9
|34
|.209
|25
___
Thursday's Games
Phoenix 121, New York 98
Milwaukee 128, Boston 123
New Orleans 138, Utah 132, OT
Denver 134, Golden State 131, OT
L.A. Clippers 122, Orlando 95
Friday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 4 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte,4p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.