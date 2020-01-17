EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston2713.675
Toronto2614.6501
Philadelphia2616.6192
Brooklyn1822.4509
New York1131.26217

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2812.700
Orlando2022.4769
Charlotte1529.34115
Washington1327.32515
Atlanta932.22019½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee376.860
Indiana2615.63410
Chicago1527.35721½
Detroit1527.35721½
Cleveland1229.29324

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2614.650
Dallas2615.634½
Memphis1922.463
San Antonio1722.436
New Orleans1626.38111

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2912.707
Utah2813.6831
Oklahoma City2318.5616
Portland1824.42911½
Minnesota1525.37513½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers338.805
L.A. Clippers2913.690
Phoenix1724.41516
Sacramento1526.36618
Golden State934.20925

___

Thursday's Games

Phoenix 121, New York 98

Milwaukee 128, Boston 123

New Orleans 138, Utah 132, OT

Denver 134, Golden State 131, OT

L.A. Clippers 122, Orlando 95

Friday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 4 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte,4p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

