EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|New York
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Boston
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Philadelphia
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Toronto
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Washington
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Charlotte
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Orlando
|4
|18
|.182
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Cleveland
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Indiana
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
|Detroit
|4
|16
|.200
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Memphis
|10
|10
|.500
|½
|San Antonio
|6
|13
|.316
|4
|New Orleans
|6
|17
|.261
|6
|Houston
|4
|16
|.200
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Denver
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Portland
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Oklahoma City
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|18
|2
|.900
|—
|Phoenix
|17
|3
|.850
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|10
|.524
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Sacramento
|8
|13
|.381
|10½
___
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96
Denver 120, Miami 111
Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89
Chicago 133, Charlotte 119
Minnesota 100, Indiana 98
Cleveland 114, Dallas 96
San Antonio 116, Washington 99
Utah 129, Portland 107
New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104
Tuesday's Games
Memphis at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.
