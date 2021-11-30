EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn146.700
New York119.5503
Boston1110.524
Philadelphia1110.524
Toronto912.429

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami138.619
Washington138.619
Charlotte1310.5651
Atlanta1110.5242
Orlando418.182

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago148.636
Milwaukee138.619½
Cleveland1110.524
Indiana914.391
Detroit416.2009

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas109.526
Memphis1010.500½
San Antonio613.3164
New Orleans617.2616
Houston416.200

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah147.667
Minnesota1110.5243
Denver1010.500
Portland1011.4764
Oklahoma City614.300

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State182.900
Phoenix173.8501
L.A. Clippers1110.524
L.A. Lakers1111.5008
Sacramento813.38110½

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96

Denver 120, Miami 111

Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89

Chicago 133, Charlotte 119

Minnesota 100, Indiana 98

Cleveland 114, Dallas 96

San Antonio 116, Washington 99

Utah 129, Portland 107

New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington,  6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.

