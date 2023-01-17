EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|33
|12
|.733
|—
|Brooklyn
|27
|15
|.643
|4½
|Philadelphia
|27
|16
|.628
|5
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|8
|Toronto
|20
|24
|.455
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|Atlanta
|22
|22
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|18
|26
|.409
|5½
|Orlando
|16
|28
|.364
|7½
|Charlotte
|11
|34
|.244
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|17
|.622
|½
|Indiana
|23
|22
|.511
|5½
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|Detroit
|12
|35
|.255
|17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|18
|.591
|4½
|Dallas
|24
|21
|.533
|7
|San Antonio
|13
|31
|.295
|17½
|Houston
|10
|34
|.227
|20½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Utah
|23
|24
|.489
|9
|Minnesota
|22
|23
|.489
|9
|Portland
|21
|22
|.488
|9
|Oklahoma City
|21
|23
|.477
|9½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|22
|.511
|2½
|Golden State
|22
|22
|.500
|3
|Phoenix
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|24
|.455
|5
___
Monday's Games
Boston 130, Charlotte 118
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103
Golden State 127, Washington 118
Toronto 123, New York 121, OT
Atlanta 121, Miami 113
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106
L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132
Tuesday's Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
