EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3312.733
Brooklyn2715.643
Philadelphia2716.6285
New York2520.5568
Toronto2024.45512½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2421.533
Atlanta2222.500
Washington1826.409
Orlando1628.364
Charlotte1134.24413

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2816.636
Cleveland2817.622½
Indiana2322.511
Chicago2024.4558
Detroit1235.25517½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3013.698
New Orleans2618.591
Dallas2421.5337
San Antonio1331.29517½
Houston1034.22720½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3013.698
Utah2324.4899
Minnesota2223.4899
Portland2122.4889
Oklahoma City2123.477

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2418.571
L.A. Clippers2322.511
Golden State2222.5003
Phoenix2124.467
L.A. Lakers2024.4555

___

Monday's Games

Boston 130, Charlotte 118

Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119

Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103

Golden State 127, Washington 118

Toronto 123, New York 121, OT

Atlanta 121, Miami 113

Utah 126, Minnesota 125

Memphis 136, Phoenix 106

L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video