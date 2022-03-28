EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|28
|.622
|½
|Toronto
|42
|32
|.568
|4½
|Brooklyn
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|New York
|33
|42
|.440
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Charlotte
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|Atlanta
|37
|37
|.500
|9½
|Washington
|32
|42
|.432
|14½
|Orlando
|20
|55
|.267
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|Chicago
|43
|31
|.581
|3
|Cleveland
|41
|33
|.554
|5
|Indiana
|25
|50
|.333
|21½
|Detroit
|20
|55
|.267
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|52
|23
|.693
|—
|Dallas
|46
|29
|.613
|6
|New Orleans
|32
|43
|.427
|20
|San Antonio
|30
|44
|.405
|21½
|Houston
|20
|55
|.267
|32
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Denver
|44
|31
|.587
|1
|Minnesota
|43
|33
|.566
|2½
|Portland
|27
|47
|.365
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|53
|.284
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|Golden State
|48
|27
|.640
|13
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|39
|.480
|25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|43
|.419
|29½
|Sacramento
|27
|48
|.360
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Sunday's Games
New York 104, Detroit 102
Boston 134, Minnesota 112
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104
Washington 123, Golden State 115
New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108
Dallas 114, Utah 100
Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana,6 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
