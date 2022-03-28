EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4728.627
Philadelphia4628.622½
Toronto4232.568
Brooklyn3936.5208
New York3342.44014

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4728.627
Charlotte3936.5208
Atlanta3737.500
Washington3242.43214½
Orlando2055.26727

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4628.622
Chicago4331.5813
Cleveland4133.5545
Indiana2550.33321½
Detroit2055.26726½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
x-Memphis5223.693
Dallas4629.6136
New Orleans3243.42720
San Antonio3044.40521½
Houston2055.26732

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4530.600
Denver4431.5871
Minnesota4333.566
Portland2747.36517½
Oklahoma City2153.28423½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6114.813
Golden State4827.64013
L.A. Clippers3639.48025
L.A. Lakers3143.41929½
Sacramento2748.36034

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Sunday's Games

New York 104, Detroit 102

Boston 134, Minnesota 112

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104

Washington 123, Golden State 115

New Orleans 116, L.A. Lakers 108

Dallas 114, Utah 100

Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana,6 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

