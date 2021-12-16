EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|7
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Charlotte
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|Washington
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|Atlanta
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|5
|24
|.172
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|12
|18
|.400
|7
|Detroit
|4
|22
|.154
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|San Antonio
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|Houston
|9
|19
|.321
|8½
|New Orleans
|9
|21
|.300
|9½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Denver
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Portland
|11
|18
|.379
|10
|Oklahoma City
|8
|19
|.296
|12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Phoenix
|22
|5
|.815
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|13
|.552
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|13
|.552
|7½
|Sacramento
|12
|17
|.414
|11½
___
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 111, Orlando 99
Cleveland 124, Houston 89
Miami 101, Philadelphia 96
Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99
L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 104, OT
New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110
Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115
Minnesota 124, Denver 107
Utah 124, L.A. Clippers 103
Sacramento 119, Washington 105
Memphis 113, Portland 103
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, ppd
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Detroit, 11 a.m.
New York at Boston, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.