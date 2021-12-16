EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn208.714
Philadelphia1514.517
Boston1414.5006
Toronto1315.4647
New York1216.4298

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1712.586
Charlotte1614.533
Washington1514.5172
Atlanta1414.500
Orlando524.17212

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee1911.633
Chicago1710.630½
Cleveland1812.6001
Indiana1218.4007
Detroit422.15413

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1811.621
Dallas1414.500
San Antonio1017.3707
Houston919.321
New Orleans921.300

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah207.741
Denver1414.500
Minnesota1315.464
Portland1118.37910
Oklahoma City819.29612

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State235.821
Phoenix225.815½
L.A. Clippers1613.552
L.A. Lakers1613.552
Sacramento1217.41411½

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 111, Orlando 99

Cleveland 124, Houston 89

Miami 101, Philadelphia 96

Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99

L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 104, OT

New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110

Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115

Minnesota 124, Denver 107

Utah 124, L.A. Clippers 103

Sacramento 119, Washington 105

Memphis 113, Portland 103

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 11 a.m.

New York at Boston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Trending Video