EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
x-Boston4930.620
x-Philadelphia4830.615½
Toronto4533.577
Brooklyn4038.513
New York3544.44314

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami5128.646
Atlanta4137.526
Charlotte4038.51310½
Washington3444.43616½
Orlando2059.25331

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee4830.615
Chicago4533.5773
Cleveland4336.544
Indiana2554.31623½
Detroit2356.29125½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5523.705
x-Dallas4930.620
New Orleans3444.43621
San Antonio3345.42322
Houston2059.25335½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4732.595
Utah4632.590½
Minnesota4534.5702
Portland2751.34619½
Oklahoma City2355.29523½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6216.795
x-Golden State5029.63312½
L.A. Clippers3940.49423½
L.A. Lakers3147.39731
Sacramento2950.36733½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 144, Washington 102

Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112

Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118

Detroit 121, Indiana 117

New York 118, Orlando 88

Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96

San Antonio 113, Portland 92

Miami 114, Toronto 109

Minnesota 139, Houston 132

Golden State 109, Sacramento 90

L.A. Clippers 119, New Orleans 100

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Trending Video