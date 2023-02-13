EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4116.719
Philadelphia3619.6554
Brooklyn3323.589
New York3127.53410½
Toronto2731.46614½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3225.561
Atlanta2928.5093
Washington2629.4735
Orlando2334.4049
Charlotte1543.25917½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3917.696
Cleveland3722.627
Chicago2630.46413
Indiana2533.43115
Detroit1543.25925

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3422.607
Dallas3127.5344
New Orleans2928.509
San Antonio1443.24620½
Houston1343.23221

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3918.684
Minnesota3029.50810
Oklahoma City2728.49111
Utah2830.48311½
Portland2729.48211½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3224.571
Phoenix3127.5342
L.A. Clippers3128.525
Golden State2828.5004
L.A. Lakers2631.456

Sunday's Games

Boston 119, Memphis 109

Toronto 119, Detroit 118

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

