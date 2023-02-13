EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Philadelphia
|36
|19
|.655
|4
|Brooklyn
|33
|23
|.589
|7½
|New York
|31
|27
|.534
|10½
|Toronto
|27
|31
|.466
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|28
|.509
|3
|Washington
|26
|29
|.473
|5
|Orlando
|23
|34
|.404
|9
|Charlotte
|15
|43
|.259
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|Cleveland
|37
|22
|.627
|3½
|Chicago
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|Indiana
|25
|33
|.431
|15
|Detroit
|15
|43
|.259
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Dallas
|31
|27
|.534
|4
|New Orleans
|29
|28
|.509
|5½
|San Antonio
|14
|43
|.246
|20½
|Houston
|13
|43
|.232
|21
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Minnesota
|30
|29
|.508
|10
|Oklahoma City
|27
|28
|.491
|11
|Utah
|28
|30
|.483
|11½
|Portland
|27
|29
|.482
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Phoenix
|31
|27
|.534
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|28
|.525
|2½
|Golden State
|28
|28
|.500
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|31
|.456
|6½
___
Sunday's Games
Boston 119, Memphis 109
Toronto 119, Detroit 118
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
