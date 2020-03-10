EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|53
|12
|.815
|—
|x-Toronto
|46
|18
|.719
|6½
|Boston
|42
|21
|.667
|10
|Miami
|41
|23
|.641
|11½
|Indiana
|39
|25
|.609
|13½
|Philadelphia
|38
|26
|.594
|14½
|Brooklyn
|29
|34
|.460
|23
|Orlando
|29
|35
|.453
|23½
|Washington
|23
|40
|.365
|29
|Charlotte
|22
|42
|.344
|30½
|Chicago
|21
|43
|.328
|31½
|New York
|20
|44
|.313
|32½
|Detroit
|20
|45
|.308
|33
|Atlanta
|20
|46
|.303
|33½
|Cleveland
|19
|45
|.297
|33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-L.A. Lakers
|49
|13
|.790
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|43
|20
|.683
|6½
|Denver
|43
|21
|.672
|7
|Utah
|41
|23
|.641
|9
|Oklahoma City
|40
|24
|.625
|10
|Houston
|39
|24
|.619
|10½
|Dallas
|39
|26
|.600
|11½
|Memphis
|32
|32
|.500
|18
|New Orleans
|28
|36
|.438
|22
|Sacramento
|28
|36
|.438
|22
|Portland
|28
|37
|.431
|22½
|San Antonio
|26
|36
|.419
|23
|Phoenix
|26
|38
|.406
|24
|Minnesota
|19
|44
|.302
|30½
|Golden State
|15
|49
|.234
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday's Games
Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT
Denver 109, Milwaukee 95
Toronto 101, Utah 92
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
