EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5312.815
x-Toronto4618.719
Boston4221.66710
Miami4123.64111½
Indiana3925.60913½
Philadelphia3826.59414½
Brooklyn2934.46023
Orlando2935.45323½
Washington2340.36529
Charlotte2242.34430½
Chicago2143.32831½
New York2044.31332½
Detroit2045.30833
Atlanta2046.30333½
Cleveland1945.29733½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-L.A. Lakers4913.790
L.A. Clippers4320.683
Denver4321.6727
Utah4123.6419
Oklahoma City4024.62510
Houston3924.61910½
Dallas3926.60011½
Memphis3232.50018
New Orleans2836.43822
Sacramento2836.43822
Portland2837.43122½
San Antonio2636.41923
Phoenix2638.40624
Minnesota1944.30230½
Golden State1549.23435

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT

Denver 109, Milwaukee 95

Toronto 101, Utah 92

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

