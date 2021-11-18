EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn115.688
New York87.533
Philadelphia87.533
Toronto78.467
Boston78.467

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Washington104.714
Miami105.667½
Charlotte97.5632
Atlanta79.4384
Orlando411.267

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago105.667
Cleveland97.563
Milwaukee78.4673
Indiana610.375
Detroit410.286

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas95.643
Memphis77.5002
San Antonio410.2865
New Orleans214.1258
Houston114.067

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah95.643
Denver95.643
Portland88.5002
Oklahoma City68.4293
Minnesota59.3574

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State122.857
Phoenix113.7861
L.A. Clippers95.6433
L.A. Lakers88.5005
Sacramento69.400

___

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 97, Washington 87

Detroit 97, Indiana 89

Atlanta 110, Boston 99

Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99

Orlando 104, New York 98

Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102

Miami 113, New Orleans 98

Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89

Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97

Phoenix 105, Dallas 98

Portland 112, Chicago 107

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at New York, 4 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video