EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Toronto
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Boston
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Miami
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Charlotte
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Orlando
|4
|11
|.267
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Milwaukee
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Indiana
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Detroit
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Memphis
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|San Antonio
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|New Orleans
|2
|14
|.125
|8
|Houston
|1
|14
|.067
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Denver
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Portland
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|.357
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Phoenix
|11
|3
|.786
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Sacramento
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
___
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 97, Washington 87
Detroit 97, Indiana 89
Atlanta 110, Boston 99
Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99
Orlando 104, New York 98
Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102
Miami 113, New Orleans 98
Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89
Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97
Phoenix 105, Dallas 98
Portland 112, Chicago 107
Thursday's Games
Golden State at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at New York, 4 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.