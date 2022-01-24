EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Philadelphia
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|Boston
|24
|24
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|22
|22
|.500
|6
|New York
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Charlotte
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Washington
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Atlanta
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Orlando
|9
|39
|.188
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|Indiana
|17
|30
|.362
|12
|Detroit
|11
|35
|.239
|17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Dallas
|27
|20
|.574
|4
|New Orleans
|17
|28
|.378
|13
|San Antonio
|17
|30
|.362
|14
|Houston
|14
|33
|.298
|17
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Denver
|24
|21
|.533
|5
|Minnesota
|23
|23
|.500
|6½
|Portland
|20
|26
|.435
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|32
|.304
|15½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|36
|9
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|34
|13
|.723
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|24
|.489
|14
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|25
|.479
|14½
|Sacramento
|18
|30
|.375
|19½
___
Sunday's Games
New York 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Boston 116, Washington 87
Portland 114, Toronto 105
Orlando 114, Chicago 95
Miami 113, L.A. Lakers 107
Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109
Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91
Dallas 104, Memphis 91
Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125
Denver 117, Detroit 111
Golden State 94, Utah 92
Monday's Games
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn,6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.
