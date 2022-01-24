EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn2917.630
Philadelphia2719.5872
Boston2424.5006
Toronto2222.5006
New York2324.489

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3017.638
Charlotte2621.5534
Washington2324.4897
Atlanta2125.457
Orlando939.18821½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2817.622
Milwaukee3019.612
Cleveland2819.5961
Indiana1730.36212
Detroit1135.23917½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3217.653
Dallas2720.5744
New Orleans1728.37813
San Antonio1730.36214
Houston1433.29817

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3017.638
Denver2421.5335
Minnesota2323.500
Portland2026.435
Oklahoma City1432.30415½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix369.800
Golden State3413.7233
L.A. Lakers2324.48914
L.A. Clippers2325.47914½
Sacramento1830.37519½

Sunday's Games

New York 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Boston 116, Washington 87

Portland 114, Toronto 105

Orlando 114, Chicago 95

Miami 113, L.A. Lakers 107

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109

Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91

Dallas 104, Memphis 91

Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125

Denver 117, Detroit 111

Golden State 94, Utah 92

Monday's Games

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn,6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.

