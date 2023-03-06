EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4520.692
Philadelphia4122.6513
New York3927.591
Brooklyn3628.563
Toronto3233.49213

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3431.523
Atlanta3232.500
Washington3034.469
Orlando2738.4157
Charlotte2046.30314½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4618.719
Cleveland4026.6067
Indiana2936.44617½
Chicago2936.44617½
Detroit1549.23431

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3825.603
Dallas3332.5086
New Orleans3133.484
San Antonio1649.24623
Houston1549.23423½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4519.703
Minnesota3432.51512
Utah3134.47714½
Oklahoma City3034.46915
Portland3034.46915

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3726.587
Phoenix3629.5542
Golden State3431.5234
L.A. Clippers3433.5075
L.A. Lakers3134.4777

___

Sunday's Games

Phoenix 130, Dallas 126

Indiana 125, Chicago 122

L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105

Brooklyn 102, Charlotte 86

Portland 122, Orlando 119

Houston 142, San Antonio 110

Oklahoma City 129, Utah 119

Milwaukee 117, Washington 111

New York 131, Boston 129, 2OT

L.A. Clippers 135, Memphis 129

Monday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video