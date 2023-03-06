EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|45
|20
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|41
|22
|.651
|3
|New York
|39
|27
|.591
|6½
|Brooklyn
|36
|28
|.563
|8½
|Toronto
|32
|33
|.492
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|34
|31
|.523
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|32
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|30
|34
|.469
|3½
|Orlando
|27
|38
|.415
|7
|Charlotte
|20
|46
|.303
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|18
|.719
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|26
|.606
|7
|Indiana
|29
|36
|.446
|17½
|Chicago
|29
|36
|.446
|17½
|Detroit
|15
|49
|.234
|31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Dallas
|33
|32
|.508
|6
|New Orleans
|31
|33
|.484
|7½
|San Antonio
|16
|49
|.246
|23
|Houston
|15
|49
|.234
|23½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|45
|19
|.703
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|32
|.515
|12
|Utah
|31
|34
|.477
|14½
|Oklahoma City
|30
|34
|.469
|15
|Portland
|30
|34
|.469
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Phoenix
|36
|29
|.554
|2
|Golden State
|34
|31
|.523
|4
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|33
|.507
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|34
|.477
|7
___
Sunday's Games
Phoenix 130, Dallas 126
Indiana 125, Chicago 122
L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105
Brooklyn 102, Charlotte 86
Portland 122, Orlando 119
Houston 142, San Antonio 110
Oklahoma City 129, Utah 119
Milwaukee 117, Washington 111
New York 131, Boston 129, 2OT
L.A. Clippers 135, Memphis 129
Monday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
