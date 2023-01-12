All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Brooklyn
|27
|13
|.675
|2
|Philadelphia
|25
|15
|.625
|4
|New York
|23
|19
|.548
|7
|Toronto
|18
|23
|.439
|11½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|2½
|Washington
|18
|24
|.429
|4
|Orlando
|16
|26
|.381
|6
|Charlotte
|11
|31
|.262
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|1½
|Indiana
|23
|19
|.548
|4½
|Chicago
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
|Detroit
|12
|33
|.267
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|New Orleans
|25
|17
|.595
|3½
|Dallas
|23
|19
|.548
|5½
|San Antonio
|13
|29
|.310
|15½
|Houston
|10
|31
|.244
|18
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Utah
|21
|23
|.477
|8½
|Minnesota
|20
|22
|.476
|8½
|Portland
|19
|21
|.475
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|23
|.439
|10
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|21
|.512
|1½
|Phoenix
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|Golden State
|20
|21
|.488
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
___
Wednesday's Games
Washington 100, Chicago 97
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118
Boston 125, New Orleans 114
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
New York 119, Indiana 113
Memphis 135, San Antonio 129
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
