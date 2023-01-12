All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3012.714
Brooklyn2713.6752
Philadelphia2515.6254
New York2319.5487
Toronto1823.43911½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2220.524
Atlanta1922.463
Washington1824.4294
Orlando1626.3816
Charlotte1131.26211

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2714.659
Cleveland2616.619
Indiana2319.548
Chicago1923.452
Detroit1233.26717

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2813.683
New Orleans2517.595
Dallas2319.548
San Antonio1329.31015½
Houston1031.24418

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2813.683
Utah2123.477
Minnesota2022.476
Portland1921.475
Oklahoma City1823.43910

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2218.550
L.A. Clippers2221.512
Phoenix2122.488
Golden State2021.488
L.A. Lakers1922.463

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 100, Chicago 97

Detroit 135, Minnesota 118

Boston 125, New Orleans 114

Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105

New York 119, Indiana 113

Memphis 135, San Antonio 129

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

Denver 126, Phoenix 97

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

