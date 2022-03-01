EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Boston
|36
|27
|.571
|2½
|Toronto
|33
|27
|.550
|4
|Brooklyn
|32
|30
|.516
|6
|New York
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|31
|.483
|11
|Charlotte
|30
|33
|.476
|11½
|Washington
|27
|33
|.450
|13
|Orlando
|15
|47
|.242
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Milwaukee
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|Cleveland
|36
|25
|.590
|2½
|Indiana
|21
|42
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|15
|46
|.246
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|36
|25
|.590
|6
|New Orleans
|25
|36
|.410
|17
|San Antonio
|24
|38
|.387
|18½
|Houston
|15
|45
|.250
|26½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Denver
|36
|25
|.590
|2½
|Minnesota
|33
|29
|.532
|6
|Portland
|25
|36
|.410
|13½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|42
|.311
|19½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|12
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|43
|18
|.705
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|31
|.508
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|33
|.450
|21½
|Sacramento
|23
|40
|.365
|27
___
Monday's Games
Orlando 119, Indiana 103
Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122
Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97
Miami 112, Chicago 99
Memphis 118, San Antonio 105
Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110
Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
