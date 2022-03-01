EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3723.617
Boston3627.571
Toronto3327.5504
Brooklyn3230.5166
New York2536.41012½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4121.661
Atlanta2931.48311
Charlotte3033.47611½
Washington2733.45013
Orlando1547.24226

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3923.629
Milwaukee3725.5972
Cleveland3625.590
Indiana2142.33318½
Detroit1546.24623½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4320.683
Dallas3625.5906
New Orleans2536.41017
San Antonio2438.38718½
Houston1545.25026½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3822.633
Denver3625.590
Minnesota3329.5326
Portland2536.41013½
Oklahoma City1942.31119½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4912.803
Golden State4318.7056
L.A. Clippers3231.50818
L.A. Lakers2733.45021½
Sacramento2340.36527

___

Monday's Games

Orlando 119, Indiana 103

Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122

Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97

Miami 112, Chicago 99

Memphis 118, San Antonio 105

Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110

Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

