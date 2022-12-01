EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|Philadelphia
|12
|10
|.545
|6
|Toronto
|11
|10
|.524
|6½
|Brooklyn
|12
|11
|.522
|6½
|New York
|10
|12
|.455
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Washington
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Miami
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Charlotte
|6
|15
|.286
|5½
|Orlando
|5
|17
|.227
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Indiana
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Chicago
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Detroit
|5
|18
|.217
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Memphis
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Dallas
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|San Antonio
|6
|16
|.273
|7½
|Houston
|5
|16
|.238
|8
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Utah
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Minnesota
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Portland
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|Sacramento
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Golden State
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
___
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
Boston 134, Miami 121
Milwaukee 109, New York 103
Brooklyn 113, Washington 107
New Orleans 126, Toronto 108
Oklahoma City 119, San Antonio 111
Minnesota 109, Memphis 101
Denver 120, Houston 100
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
Sacramento 137, Indiana 114
L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 109
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at New York, 11:30 a.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Denver at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.
