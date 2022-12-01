EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston184.818
Philadelphia1210.5456
Toronto1110.524
Brooklyn1211.522
New York1012.4558

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1210.545
Washington1111.5001
Miami1012.4552
Charlotte615.286
Orlando517.2277

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee155.750
Cleveland148.6362
Indiana129.571
Chicago912.429
Detroit518.21711½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans138.619
Memphis129.5711
Dallas1010.500
San Antonio616.273
Houston516.2388

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver147.667
Utah1311.542
Minnesota1111.500
Portland1111.500
Oklahoma City913.409

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix156.714
L.A. Clippers1310.5653
Sacramento119.550
Golden State1111.500
L.A. Lakers812.400

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Boston 134, Miami 121

Milwaukee 109, New York 103

Brooklyn 113, Washington 107

New Orleans 126, Toronto 108

Oklahoma City 119, San Antonio 111

Minnesota 109, Memphis 101

Denver 120, Houston 100

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Sacramento 137, Indiana 114

L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 109

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at New York, 11:30 a.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.

