EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Boston
|55
|25
|.688
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|52
|28
|.650
|3
|x-New York
|47
|33
|.588
|8
|Brooklyn
|44
|36
|.550
|11
|Toronto
|40
|40
|.500
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|43
|37
|.538
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|39
|.513
|2
|Orlando
|34
|46
|.425
|9
|Washington
|34
|46
|.425
|9
|Charlotte
|26
|54
|.325
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|58
|22
|.725
|—
|x-Cleveland
|51
|30
|.630
|7½
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|20
|Indiana
|34
|46
|.425
|24
|Detroit
|16
|64
|.200
|42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|New Orleans
|41
|39
|.513
|9
|Dallas
|38
|42
|.475
|12
|San Antonio
|21
|59
|.263
|29
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|30
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Denver
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|.500
|12
|Oklahoma City
|39
|42
|.481
|13½
|Utah
|36
|44
|.450
|16
|Portland
|33
|47
|.413
|19
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Sacramento
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|x-Phoenix
|45
|35
|.563
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|38
|.525
|6
|Golden State
|42
|38
|.525
|6
|L.A. Lakers
|41
|39
|.513
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 118, Orlando 94
Miami 129, Philadelphia 101
San Antonio 129, Portland 127
Oklahoma City 114, Utah 98
Phoenix 119, Denver 115
Friday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Boston, 12 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 12 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 12 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 2:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
