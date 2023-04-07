EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
y-Boston5525.688
x-Philadelphia5228.6503
x-New York4733.5888
Brooklyn4436.55011
Toronto4040.50015

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4337.538
Atlanta4139.5132
Orlando3446.4259
Washington3446.4259
Charlotte2654.32517

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee5822.725
x-Cleveland5130.630
Chicago3842.47520
Indiana3446.42524
Detroit1664.20042

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5030.625
New Orleans4139.5139
Dallas3842.47512
San Antonio2159.26329
Houston2060.25030

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
z-Denver5228.650
Minnesota4040.50012
Oklahoma City3942.48113½
Utah3644.45016
Portland3347.41319

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
y-Sacramento4832.600
x-Phoenix4535.5633
L.A. Clippers4238.5256
Golden State4238.5256
L.A. Lakers4139.5137

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 118, Orlando 94

Miami 129, Philadelphia 101

San Antonio 129, Portland 127

Oklahoma City 114, Utah 98

Phoenix 119, Denver 115

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 12 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 12 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 12 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tags

Trending Video