EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|42
|16
|.724
|—
|Boston
|40
|17
|.702
|1½
|Philadelphia
|36
|22
|.621
|6
|Brooklyn
|26
|30
|.464
|15
|New York
|17
|40
|.298
|24½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Orlando
|25
|32
|.439
|11
|Washington
|20
|36
|.357
|15½
|Charlotte
|19
|38
|.333
|17
|Atlanta
|17
|42
|.288
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|50
|8
|.862
|—
|Indiana
|34
|24
|.586
|16
|Chicago
|20
|39
|.339
|30½
|Detroit
|19
|41
|.317
|32
|Cleveland
|16
|41
|.281
|33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Dallas
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Memphis
|28
|29
|.491
|9
|New Orleans
|25
|33
|.431
|12½
|San Antonio
|24
|32
|.429
|12½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Utah
|36
|21
|.632
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|36
|22
|.621
|4
|Portland
|26
|33
|.441
|14½
|Minnesota
|16
|40
|.286
|23
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|44
|12
|.786
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|19
|.667
|6½
|Sacramento
|24
|33
|.421
|20½
|Phoenix
|24
|34
|.414
|21
|Golden State
|12
|46
|.207
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday's Games
Indiana 119, Charlotte 80
Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97
Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122
Denver 115, Detroit 98
Boston 118, Portland 106
L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109
Sacramento 112, Golden State 94
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
