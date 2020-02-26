EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4216.724
Boston4017.702
Philadelphia3622.6216
Brooklyn2630.46415
New York1740.29824½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3621.632
Orlando2532.43911
Washington2036.35715½
Charlotte1938.33317
Atlanta1742.28820

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee508.862
Indiana3424.58616
Chicago2039.33930½
Detroit1941.31732
Cleveland1641.28133½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3720.649
Dallas3523.603
Memphis2829.4919
New Orleans2533.43112½
San Antonio2432.42912½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4018.690
Utah3621.632
Oklahoma City3622.6214
Portland2633.44114½
Minnesota1640.28623

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4412.786
L.A. Clippers3819.667
Sacramento2433.42120½
Phoenix2434.41421
Golden State1246.20733

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 119, Charlotte 80

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122

Denver 115, Detroit 98

Boston 118, Portland 106

L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109

Sacramento 112, Golden State 94

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

