EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 WLPctGB
Toronto3614.720
Boston3315.6882
Philadelphia3119.6205
Brooklyn2127.43814
New York1436.28022

Southeast Division 

 WLPctGB
Miami3315.688
Orlando2128.42912½
Washington1731.35416
Charlotte1633.32717½
Atlanta1337.26021

Central Division 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee427.857
Indiana3118.63311
Chicago1933.36524½
Detroit1833.35325
Cleveland1337.26029½

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Southwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Houston3118.633
Dallas3019.6121
Memphis2425.4907
San Antonio2226.458
New Orleans2030.40011½

Northwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Denver3416.680
Utah3217.653
Oklahoma City3020.6004
Portland2327.46011
Minnesota1533.31318

Pacific Division 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers3711.771
L.A. Clippers3415.694
Phoenix2029.40817½
Sacramento1831.36719½
Golden State1139.22027

___

Sunday's Games 

Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT

Houston 117, New Orleans 109

Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108

Toronto 129, Chicago 102

Monday's Games 

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games 

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

