EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|36
|14
|.720
|—
|Boston
|33
|15
|.688
|2
|Philadelphia
|31
|19
|.620
|5
|Brooklyn
|21
|27
|.438
|14
|New York
|14
|36
|.280
|22
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Orlando
|21
|28
|.429
|12½
|Washington
|17
|31
|.354
|16
|Charlotte
|16
|33
|.327
|17½
|Atlanta
|13
|37
|.260
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|7
|.857
|—
|Indiana
|31
|18
|.633
|11
|Chicago
|19
|33
|.365
|24½
|Detroit
|18
|33
|.353
|25
|Cleveland
|13
|37
|.260
|29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Dallas
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Memphis
|24
|25
|.490
|7
|San Antonio
|22
|26
|.458
|8½
|New Orleans
|20
|30
|.400
|11½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Utah
|32
|17
|.653
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|30
|20
|.600
|4
|Portland
|23
|27
|.460
|11
|Minnesota
|15
|33
|.313
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|11
|.771
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|15
|.694
|3½
|Phoenix
|20
|29
|.408
|17½
|Sacramento
|18
|31
|.367
|19½
|Golden State
|11
|39
|.220
|27
___
Sunday's Games
Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT
Houston 117, New Orleans 109
Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108
Toronto 129, Chicago 102
Monday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
