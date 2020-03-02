EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Boston
|41
|18
|.695
|½
|Philadelphia
|37
|24
|.607
|5½
|Brooklyn
|26
|33
|.441
|15½
|New York
|18
|42
|.300
|24
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Orlando
|27
|33
|.450
|11
|Washington
|22
|37
|.373
|15½
|Charlotte
|21
|39
|.350
|17
|Atlanta
|19
|43
|.306
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|52
|8
|.867
|—
|Indiana
|36
|24
|.600
|16
|Chicago
|20
|40
|.333
|32
|Detroit
|20
|42
|.323
|33
|Cleveland
|17
|43
|.283
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Dallas
|37
|24
|.607
|3
|Memphis
|29
|31
|.483
|10½
|New Orleans
|26
|34
|.433
|13½
|San Antonio
|25
|33
|.431
|13½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Utah
|37
|22
|.627
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|37
|23
|.617
|4
|Portland
|26
|35
|.426
|15½
|Minnesota
|17
|42
|.288
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|46
|13
|.780
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|19
|.683
|5½
|Sacramento
|26
|34
|.433
|20½
|Phoenix
|24
|37
|.393
|23
|Golden State
|13
|48
|.213
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 93, Charlotte 85
Dallas 111, Minnesota 91
L.A. Clippers 136, Philadelphia 130
Sacramento 106, Detroit 100
Denver 133, Toronto 118
L.A. Lakers 122, New Orleans 114
Washington 124, Golden State 110
Monday's Games
Houston at New York, 6 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
