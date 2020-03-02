EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4218.700
Boston4118.695½
Philadelphia3724.607
Brooklyn2633.44115½
New York1842.30024

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3822.633
Orlando2733.45011
Washington2237.37315½
Charlotte2139.35017
Atlanta1943.30620

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee528.867
Indiana3624.60016
Chicago2040.33332
Detroit2042.32333
Cleveland1743.28335

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3920.661
Dallas3724.6073
Memphis2931.48310½
New Orleans2634.43313½
San Antonio2533.43113½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4119.683
Utah3722.627
Oklahoma City3723.6174
Portland2635.42615½
Minnesota1742.28823½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4613.780
L.A. Clippers4119.683
Sacramento2634.43320½
Phoenix2437.39323
Golden State1348.21334

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 93, Charlotte 85

Dallas 111, Minnesota 91

L.A. Clippers 136, Philadelphia 130

Sacramento 106, Detroit 100

Denver 133, Toronto 118

L.A. Lakers 122, New Orleans 114

Washington 124, Golden State 110

Monday's Games

Houston at New York, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

