EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
x-Boston5030.625
x-Philadelphia4930.620½
x-Toronto4633.582
Brooklyn4238.5258
New York3545.43815

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami5228.650
Atlanta4238.52510
Charlotte4039.50611½
Washington3545.43817
Orlando2159.26331

Central Division

 WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee4930.620
x-Chicago4535.563
Cleveland4337.538
Indiana2555.31324½
Detroit2357.28826½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5524.696
x-Dallas5030.625
New Orleans3544.44320
San Antonio3445.43021
Houston2060.25035½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
x-Utah4832.600
Denver4733.5881
Minnesota4535.5633
Portland2752.34220½
Oklahoma City2456.30024

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6317.788
x-Golden State5029.63312½
L.A. Clippers4040.50023
L.A. Lakers3148.39231½
Sacramento2951.36334

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 131, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 110, New York 98

Boston 117, Chicago 94

Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109

Atlanta 118, Washington 103

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota,7 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas,7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 830 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 830 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video