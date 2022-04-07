EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|30
|.620
|½
|x-Toronto
|46
|33
|.582
|3½
|Brooklyn
|42
|38
|.525
|8
|New York
|35
|45
|.438
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Atlanta
|42
|38
|.525
|10
|Charlotte
|40
|39
|.506
|11½
|Washington
|35
|45
|.438
|17
|Orlando
|21
|59
|.263
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|35
|.563
|4½
|Cleveland
|43
|37
|.538
|6½
|Indiana
|25
|55
|.313
|24½
|Detroit
|23
|57
|.288
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|24
|.696
|—
|x-Dallas
|50
|30
|.625
|5½
|New Orleans
|35
|44
|.443
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|45
|.430
|21
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|Denver
|47
|33
|.588
|1
|Minnesota
|45
|35
|.563
|3
|Portland
|27
|52
|.342
|20½
|Oklahoma City
|24
|56
|.300
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|63
|17
|.788
|—
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|12½
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|40
|.500
|23
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|48
|.392
|31½
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Wednesday's Games
Dallas 131, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 110, New York 98
Boston 117, Chicago 94
Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109
Atlanta 118, Washington 103
Thursday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota,7 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Dallas,7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 830 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 2:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 830 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
