EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4418.710
Philadelphia3921.6504
New York3627.571
Brooklyn3427.557
Toronto3132.49213½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3329.532
Atlanta3131.5002
Washington2932.475
Orlando2636.4197
Charlotte2043.31713½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4417.721
Cleveland3925.609
Chicago2834.45216½
Indiana2835.44417
Detroit1547.24229½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3723.617
Dallas3231.508
New Orleans3032.4848
San Antonio1547.24223
Houston1348.21324½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4419.698
Minnesota3232.50012½
Utah3132.49213
Portland2932.47514
Oklahoma City2833.45915

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3625.590
Phoenix3329.532
L.A. Clippers3331.516
Golden State3230.516
L.A. Lakers2933.468

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 104, Chicago 98

Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104

Washington 119, Atlanta 116

Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109

Denver 133, Houston 112

Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Indiana 124, Dallas 122

San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Golden State 123, Portland 105

Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

