EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|18
|.710
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|21
|.650
|4
|New York
|36
|27
|.571
|8½
|Brooklyn
|34
|27
|.557
|9½
|Toronto
|31
|32
|.492
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|31
|.500
|2
|Washington
|29
|32
|.475
|3½
|Orlando
|26
|36
|.419
|7
|Charlotte
|20
|43
|.317
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|17
|.721
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|25
|.609
|6½
|Chicago
|28
|34
|.452
|16½
|Indiana
|28
|35
|.444
|17
|Detroit
|15
|47
|.242
|29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Dallas
|32
|31
|.508
|6½
|New Orleans
|30
|32
|.484
|8
|San Antonio
|15
|47
|.242
|23
|Houston
|13
|48
|.213
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Minnesota
|32
|32
|.500
|12½
|Utah
|31
|32
|.492
|13
|Portland
|29
|32
|.475
|14
|Oklahoma City
|28
|33
|.459
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Phoenix
|33
|29
|.532
|3½
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|31
|.516
|4½
|Golden State
|32
|30
|.516
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|33
|.468
|7½
___
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 104, Chicago 98
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104
Washington 119, Atlanta 116
Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109
Denver 133, Houston 112
Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117
Indiana 124, Dallas 122
San Antonio 102, Utah 94
Golden State 123, Portland 105
Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
