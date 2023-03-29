Sunny. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 12:46 pm
FINAL FOUR
At NRG Stadium
Houston
National Semifinals
Saturday, April 1
San Diego St. vs. FAU, 5:09 p.m.
UConn vs. Miami, 7:49 p.m.
National Championship
Monday, April 3
UConn-Miami winner vs. San Diego St.-FAU winner, 8:20 p.m.
