AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Miami730.700252241
Buffalo630.667250151
N.Y. Jets630.667196176
New England540.556203166

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee730.700193185
Indianapolis451.450157203
Jacksonville370.300216205
Houston171.167149207

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore630.667235196
Cincinnati540.556228185
Cleveland360.333217238
Pittsburgh360.333140207

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City720.778270206
L.A. Chargers540.556200228
Denver360.333131149
Las Vegas270.222203226

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia810.889246167
N.Y. Giants720.778187173
Dallas630.667211164
Washington550.500191213

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay550.500183180
Atlanta460.400232250
Carolina370.300204243
New Orleans370.300222247

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota810.889226191
Green Bay470.364202243
Detroit360.333219264
Chicago370.300217247

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle640.600257241
San Francisco540.556198163
Arizona460.400230258
L.A. Rams360.333148200

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Cleveland vs Buffalo at Detroit, MI, 12 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday's Games

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Atlanta at Washington, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video