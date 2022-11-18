AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|252
|241
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|250
|151
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|196
|176
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|203
|166
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|193
|185
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|1
|.450
|157
|203
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|216
|205
|Houston
|1
|7
|1
|.167
|149
|207
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|235
|196
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|228
|185
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|217
|238
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|140
|207
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|270
|206
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|200
|228
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|131
|149
|Las Vegas
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|203
|226
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|246
|167
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|187
|173
|Dallas
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|211
|164
|Washington
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|191
|213
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|183
|180
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|232
|250
|Carolina
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|204
|243
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|222
|247
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|226
|191
|Green Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|243
|Detroit
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|219
|264
|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|217
|247
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|257
|241
|San Francisco
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|198
|163
|Arizona
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|230
|258
|L.A. Rams
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|148
|200
Thursday's Games
Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Cleveland vs Buffalo at Detroit, MI, 12 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday's Games
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Atlanta at Washington, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Denver at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.
