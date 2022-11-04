AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo610.85720398
Miami530.625178192
N.Y. Jets530.625176159
New England440.500177163

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee520.714132138
Indianapolis341.438129157
Jacksonville260.250172158
Houston161.188133183

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore530.625208183
Cincinnati440.500186164
Cleveland350.375200199
Pittsburgh260.250120197

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City520.714223172
L.A. Chargers430.571164189
Denver350.375121132
Las Vegas250.286163174

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia8001.000225135
Dallas620.750183133
N.Y. Giants620.750163157
Washington440.500142172

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta440.500200205
New Orleans350.375199200
Tampa Bay350.375146151
Carolina260.250158186

North

 WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota610.857173144
Chicago350.375155181
Green Bay350.375145173
Detroit160.143173225

West

 WLTPctPFPA
Seattle530.625210199
San Francisco440.500176147
L.A. Rams340.429118157
Arizona350.375182210

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 29, Houston 17

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

