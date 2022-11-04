AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|203
|98
|Miami
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|178
|192
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|176
|159
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|177
|163
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|132
|138
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|129
|157
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|172
|158
|Houston
|1
|6
|1
|.188
|133
|183
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|208
|183
|Cincinnati
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|186
|164
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|120
|197
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|189
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|121
|132
|Las Vegas
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|163
|174
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|135
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|142
|172
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|200
|205
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|199
|200
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|146
|151
|Carolina
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|158
|186
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|173
|144
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|155
|181
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|145
|173
|Detroit
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|173
|225
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|210
|199
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|L.A. Rams
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|118
|157
|Arizona
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|182
|210
___
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday's Games
Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
