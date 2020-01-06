Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

