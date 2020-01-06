|Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13
|Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
|Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 26
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 2
|At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
