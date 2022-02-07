|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47, New England 17
|Sunday, Jan. 16
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15
San Francisco 23, Dallas 17
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21
|Monday, Jan. 17
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16
San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10
|Sunday, Jan. 23
L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27
Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 30
|AFC
Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24, OT
|NFC
L.A. Rams 20, San Francisco 17
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 6
|Las Vegas
AFC 41, NFC 35
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|At Inglewood, Calif.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)
