|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 14
San Francisco 41, Seattle 23
Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30
|Sunday, Jan. 15
Buffalo 34, Miami 31
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
|Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 21
Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 20
Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7
|Sunday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10
San Francisco 19, Dallas 12
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
