Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14

San Francisco 41, Seattle 23

Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 34, Miami 31

N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 21

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 20

Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10

San Francisco 19, Dallas 12

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12
At Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Tags

Trending Video